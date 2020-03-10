SEC to adjust locker room policies during men’s basketball tournament due to COVID-19

Confetti covers the logo on the floor after an NCAA college basketball game Between Texas A&M and Kentucky in the championship of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 13, 2016. Kentucky won 82-77 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it is instituting a number of changes to its locker room access and cleaning policies for the duration of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament due to the spread of COVID-19.

Locker room access will be strictly limited to student-athletes, coaches and other essential team personnel. Members of the media will only be able to interview head coaches and select student-athletes during news conferences.

SEC officials said after consulting with public health officials, member schools and colleagues throughout collegiate and professional sports, they will also implement the following health measures, most of which were also applied during the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament last week:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on preventive action will be displayed on signage throughout the concourse

Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before teams arrive and immediately upon departure

Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game

Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game

Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, and Lysol spray in team locker rooms

Hand sanitizers at scorer’s table, in officials’ locker rooms and operations offices

Hand sanitizers at all arena entrances, throughout the concourse, and in meeting rooms.