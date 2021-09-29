SEC schedule: Expansion likely impacts FCS, non-league games

Alabama head coach Nick Saban jogs off the field after an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Southeastern Conference is already changing with Oklahoma and Texas preparing to join in a few seasons.

There are other changes looming, including maybe how the SEC compiles its football schedule that might put matchups with FCS programs, teams from Group of Five conferences and long-time rivalries in jeopardy.

The SEC will pay about $7 million in financial guarantees to teams from the Football Championship Subdivision this season.

The money can be a lifeline for FCS school’s athletic department.

The expanding SEC could mean a nine or 10-game schedule, similar to what the league implemented in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.