BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference revealed the opponents, plus home and away designations for games on its 2024 football schedule – the first season in which the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will participate in SEC competition.

ALABAMA

Home opponents:

Auburn

Georgia

Missouri

South Carolina

Away opponents:

LSU

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Vanderbilt

AUBURN

Home opponents:

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

Away opponents:

Alabama

Georgia

Missouri

Kentucky

Each of the 14 existing Conference members will play either Oklahoma or Texas – home or away – during the 2024 season.

As previously announced, SEC teams in 2024 will play eight conference games plus one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or major independent during the 2024 season when the SEC becomes a 16-team conference.

The slate of home and away designations in 2024 was built with the provision that no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023.

The 2024 SEC opponents were determined based on two primary factors: traditional opponents and balance of schedule strength.

Balance of schedule strength was based on each school’s conference winning percentage since the last expansion of the SEC in 2012. The winning percentages for the performance of Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12 since 2012 were included in determining 16 positions ranked by winning percentage.

Each school’s schedule in 2024 will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentage ranked among the top eight conference winning percentages since 2012. Also, each school’s 2024 schedule will include four opponents – two home and two away — whose winning percentages ranked among the second eight conference winning percentages since 2012.

While no school will travel to the same location to which it traveled in 2023, it should be noted that when a long-term schedule format is determined, it may not be possible to structure a schedule that does not include some schools playing at the same location in back-to-back years in the first year of a new format.

A complete 2024 SEC football schedule that includes dates of games will be announced later this year.