Breaking News
School systems delaying class time on Friday due to cold temperatures
Watch Live
WHNT News 19 at 10:00

SEC Media Days 2020 schedule announced

SEC Report
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

It's the unofficial kickoff to the college football season in the Southeastern Conference. SEC Media Days 2020 will take place in Atlanta from July 13-16.

Here's a look at the loaded lineup:

MONDAY, July 13

  • Florida - Dan Mullen
  • LSU - Ed Orgeron
  • Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

  • Georgia - Kirby Smart
  • Kentucky - Mark Stoops
  • Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
  • Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

  • Alabama - Nick Saban
  • Arkansas - Sam Pittman
  • Mississippi State - Mike Leach
  • Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

  • Auburn - Gus Malzahn
  • South Carolina - Will Muschamp
  • Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher

Share this story