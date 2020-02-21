SEC Media Days 2020 schedule announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the unofficial kickoff to the college football season in the Southeastern Conference. SEC Media Days 2020 will take place in Atlanta from July 13-16.

Here's a look at the loaded lineup:

MONDAY, July 13

Florida - Dan Mullen

LSU - Ed Orgeron

Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz

TUESDAY, July 14

Georgia - Kirby Smart

Kentucky - Mark Stoops

Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin

Vanderbilt - Derek Mason

WEDNESDAY, July 15

Alabama - Nick Saban

Arkansas - Sam Pittman

Mississippi State - Mike Leach

Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt

THURSDAY, July 16

Auburn - Gus Malzahn

South Carolina - Will Muschamp

Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher