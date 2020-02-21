SEC Media Days 2020 schedule announced

It's the unofficial kickoff to the college football season in the Southeastern Conference. SEC Media Days 2020 will take place in Atlanta from July 13-16.
Here's a look at the loaded lineup:
MONDAY, July 13
- Florida - Dan Mullen
- LSU - Ed Orgeron
- Missouri - Eliah Drinkwitz
TUESDAY, July 14
- Georgia - Kirby Smart
- Kentucky - Mark Stoops
- Ole Miss - Lane Kiffin
- Vanderbilt - Derek Mason
WEDNESDAY, July 15
- Alabama - Nick Saban
- Arkansas - Sam Pittman
- Mississippi State - Mike Leach
- Tennessee - Jeremy Pruitt
THURSDAY, July 16
- Auburn - Gus Malzahn
- South Carolina - Will Muschamp
- Texas A&M - Jimbo Fisher