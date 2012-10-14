SEC Report Sports by: Ryan Cody Posted: Oct 13, 2012 / 11:24 PM CDT / Updated: Oct 13, 2012 / 11:24 PM CDT This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Alabama destroys Missouri 42 - 10 and Auburn falls to 1-5 with a loss at Ole Miss Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction