(WHNT) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) released the schedule for week one.

According to the SEC, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take Missouri on the road. And Auburn will host Kentucky.

The full schedule will be released tonight at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

