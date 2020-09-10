SEC releases Auburn’s 2020 Soccer, Volleyball schedules

AUBURN, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced the 2020 fall soccer schedule and the fall volleyball schedule.

Each soccer team will only be playing eight conference-only matches while the Auburn volleyball team will play four teams this season, playing each team twice on back-to-back days.

The Fall Soccer Schedule –

Game 1 (Sept. 18): Mississippi State at Auburn

Game 2 (Sept. 27): Auburn at Texas A&M

Game 3 (Oct. 3): Auburn at LSU

Game 4 (Oct. 11): Ole Miss at Auburn

Game 5 (Oct. 18): Auburn at Georgia

Game 6 (Oct. 24): Kentucky at Auburn

Game 7 (Oct. 30): Auburn at Arkansas

Game 8 (Nov. 8): Alabama at Auburn

Auburn’s first volleyball match will be at home against Florida on Oct. 21st. Following the season opener on Oct. 21, the Gators and Tigers will hold game two of the series on Oct. 22. You can see the full schedule here.