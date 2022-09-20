(WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the 2023 football schedule for all 14 schools on Tuesday.
According to a news release, each SEC team will play eight conference games, six against division opponents and two against non-division opponents.
The 2023 season begins on August 26 and ends with the SEC Championship Game on December 2.
In the Yellowhammer State, both Alabama and Auburn begin their 2023 schedules on September 2. Alabama will face UMass while the Auburn Tigers face Middle Tennessee State University.
Alabama 2023 Football Schedule
- September 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State University
- September 9 vs. Texas
- September 16 at USF
- September 23 vs. Ole Miss
- September 30 at Mississippi State
- October 7 at Texas A&M
- October 14 vs. Arkansas
- October 21 vs. Tennessee
- October 28 OPEN
- November 4 vs. LSU
- November 11 at Kentucky
- November 18 vs. Chattanooga
- November 25 at Auburn
Auburn 2023 Football Schedule
- September 2 vs. UMass
- September 9 at California
- September 16 vs. Samford
- September 23 at Texas A&M
- September 30 vs. Georgia
- October 7 OPEN
- October 14 at LSU
- October 21 vs. Ole Miss
- October 28 vs. Mississippi State
- November 4 at Vanderbilt
- November 11 at Arkansas
- November 18 vs. New Mexico State University
- November 25 vs. Alabama
To see the full list of the 2023 SEC football games, click here.