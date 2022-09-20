(WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the 2023 football schedule for all 14 schools on Tuesday.

According to a news release, each SEC team will play eight conference games, six against division opponents and two against non-division opponents.

The 2023 season begins on August 26 and ends with the SEC Championship Game on December 2.

In the Yellowhammer State, both Alabama and Auburn begin their 2023 schedules on September 2. Alabama will face UMass while the Auburn Tigers face Middle Tennessee State University.

Alabama 2023 Football Schedule

September 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State University

September 9 vs. Texas

September 16 at USF

September 23 vs. Ole Miss

September 30 at Mississippi State

October 7 at Texas A&M

October 14 vs. Arkansas

October 21 vs. Tennessee

October 28 OPEN

November 4 vs. LSU

November 11 at Kentucky

November 18 vs. Chattanooga

November 25 at Auburn

Auburn 2023 Football Schedule

September 2 vs. UMass

September 9 at California

September 16 vs. Samford

September 23 at Texas A&M

September 30 vs. Georgia

October 7 OPEN

October 14 at LSU

October 21 vs. Ole Miss

October 28 vs. Mississippi State

November 4 at Vanderbilt

November 11 at Arkansas

November 18 vs. New Mexico State University

November 25 vs. Alabama

To see the full list of the 2023 SEC football games, click here.