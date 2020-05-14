SEC medical professionals advising officials on how to return to athletics

ATLANTA, Ga. – As SEC schools begin planning how to return their student athletes back to competition, they’re getting guidance from medical professionals on how to return back to team gatherings, practices, conditioning and competition.

A medical expert from each of the 14 SEC schools sits on the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force. The group has been meeting by video conferencing since April, according to the SEC.

“The expertise of these medical professionals is playing an important role in our continuing focus on the health and well-being of SEC student-athletes,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release.

All practices, events and workouts have been suspended at SEC schools until at least May 31. Camps and coaching clinics have been suspended until at least July 31.