ATLANTA, Ga. (WHNT) – The Southeastern Conference has announced which student-athletes will be making an appearance at the four-day kickoff to the 2022 football season.
The 2022 SEC Media Days will be July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel in Atlanta.
2022 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees include:
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB, Junior
Jordan Battle, DB, Senior
Bryce Young, QB, Junior
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, RB, Junior
Derick Hall, Edge, Senior
John Samuel Shenker, TE, Senior
Florida
Anthony Richardson, QB, Sophomore
Richard Gouraige, OL, Junior
Ventrell Miller, LB, Senior
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, S, Junior
KJ Jefferson, QB, Junior
Bumper Pool, LB, Senior
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
Nolan Smith, LB, Senior
Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Sophomore
Kentucky
Will Levis, QB, Senior
Kenneth Horsey, OG, Senior
DeAndre Square, ILB, Senior
LSU
Jack Bech, WR, Sophomore
Mike Jones, Jr., LB, Junior
BJ Ojulari, DE, Junior
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, OL, Senior
Cedric Johnson, DE, Junior
Jonathan Mingo, WR, Senior
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Graduate Senior
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Graduate Senior
Austin Williams, WR, Graduate Senior
Missouri
Barrett Banister, WR, Graduate Senior
Martez Manuel, DB, Senior
Isaiah McGuire, DL, Senior
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL, Senior
Dakereon Joyner, WR, Senior
Zacch Pickens, DL, Senior
Tennessee
Trevon Flowers, S, Senior
Hendon Hooker, QB, Graduate Senior
Cedric Tillman, WR, Graduate Senior
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, DB, Senior
Layden Robinson, OL, Junior
Ainias Smith, WR/AP, Senior
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, TE, Graduate Senior
Anfernee Orji, LB, Senior
Mike Wright, QB, Junior