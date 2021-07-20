SEC Media Days 2021: Day 2 live blog

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters during theNCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — SEC Media Days are underway in Hoover.

Media from around the Southeast are gathered at the Wynfrey Hotel through Thursday to hear from SEC coaches and players ahead of the 2021 football season and CBS 42 is here to bring you the latest.

SEC Media Days 2021: Day 1 Recap

On deck for Tuesday is Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Kentucky’s Mark Stoops, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Tennessee’s Josh Heupel.

LIVE BLOG:

2:00 p.m. : Kentucky’s Bob Stoops on a 9 game conference schedule:

Many @SEC coaches are in favor of a 9-game conference schedule. Meanwhile @UKFootball coach @UKCoachStoops gives a brutally honest opinion. It ain't for everybody. #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/PVLQFEG8p3 — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 20, 2021

—

11:48 a.m. : New Volunteers football Coach Josh Heupel spoke on the wins and losses of the transfer portal

You win some, you lose some: New @Vol_Football coach @coachjoshheupel lost a lot to the transfer portal, but also gained a lot. Even had a bet with his SID that this would be the first question #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/MU4mV5UNwi — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 20, 2021

—

11:28 a.m. : Georgia’s DT Jordan Davis got a chance to poke fun at Coach Kirby Smart having Quavo’s phone number during his time at the podium.

.@GeorgiaFootball DT Jordan Davis pokes fun at his coach Kirby Smart for saying he has @QuavoStuntin phone number #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/ua4SFNUVOI — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 20, 2021

—

10:14 a.m. :

—

10:00 a.m. : Coach Smart spoke on how he sees JT Daniels as comparable to Joe Burrow and Mac Jones, the two previous CFB Playoff Championship QBs.

—

9:57 a.m. : Georgia’s Kirby Smart spoke about his humbling experience this summer traveling with his kids’ sports teams

.@GeorgiaFootball coach @KirbySmartUGA had quite the humbling experience this summer traveling with his kids' sports teams. #SECMD21 pic.twitter.com/PfevWCub57 — Chris Breece (@ChrisBreece) July 20, 2021

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz