SEC Media Days 2021: Day 1 Recap

HOOVER, Ala. — SEC Media Days are officially back in Hoover.
Media from around the Southeast will gather at the Wynfrey Hotel Monday through Thursday to hear from SEC coaches and players ahead of the 2021 football season.
On the docket for Monday is Florida’s Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer.
LIVE BLOG:
3:50 p.m. : During his time at the podium, Coach Orgeron addressed his concerns with N.I.L. upsetting team chemistry.
2:30 p.m. :
1:54 p.m. :
1:52 p.m. : One-on-One | SEC Network analyst Roman Harper excited for post-COVID football season
—1:10 p.m. : Sankey on vaccination rates: “43% of our football teams, 6 of 14, have reached 80% threshold in roster vaccinations. That number need to grow and grow rapidly.”
12:44 p.m. : Sankey said games will not be made up this year if one team cannot play because of too many COVID cases on a given roster
12:35 p.m. :
12:15 p.m. : Sankey on getting all NCAA governing bodies to have uniform rules : “I’m not convinced you can put everyone in a room and get the meaningful outcomes. We can govern some aspects.”
12:00 p.m. : Sankey on if Power Five football teams are ready to move away from the NCAA: “That’s not the focus.”
11:59 a.m. : SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, while speaking on the new Name-Image-Likeness rule, called for a federal solution since all states have different laws on the matter.
11:46 a.m. : Florida’s Dan Mullen has landed in Alabama
11:32 a.m. : Prior to hitting the podium at SEC Media Days, Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen tweeted out a photo of Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Ventrell Miller on their way to the event.
2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
MONDAY, July 19
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz