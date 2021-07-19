Sankey kicks off SEC Media Days in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — SEC Media Days kicked off on Monday with a full news conference from Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Following an opening statement, Sankey first fielded a question about postponements.

Sankey stated games would not be moved this year like they were last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he wants to remove roster minimums like in 2020 – and make sure all teams play their season as scheduled.

“We’ve not built in the kind of time we did last year, particularly at the end of the season, to accommodate disruption,” said Sankey. “Unless we’re going to do that, our teams are going to have to be fully prepared to play their season as scheduled, which is why embedded in my remarks is the vaccination motivation.”

Watch the full news conference below:

In addition to Sankey’s presser, Monday’s agenda featured Florida Head Coach Dan Mullen, LSU’s Ed Orgeron, and Shane Beamer from South Carolina.