NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — It was something that he had gotten out of for the past couple of years, but this year – he finally caved.

Nick Saban took an offseason trip overseas with his wife Terry as part of a 50th-anniversary gift. The trip is something Saban said he’d been avoiding.

“I think you all know that we went on vacation to Italy, just to clear that up, that was our 50th wedding anniversary gift to Ms. Terry from some of our friends, which I successfully got out of for two years,” said Saban.

The veteran coach revealed his hesitation about the trip was because he doesn’t like being away from the team that long, but the trip ended up being something he didn’t expect… eye-opening.

“It was a fabulous time. Fabulous. And I would recommend anybody do it, lots of good culture, great architecture, art, a lot of good things to see,” said Saban. “I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got ‘Roll Tided’ everywhere we went.”

Saban said even in the Ferrari plant in Maranello, the Alabama brand was recognized.

“Even in the Ferrari plant, we had a tour of the Ferrari plant and these cats don’t even speak English and we’re getting ‘Roll Tide,'” said Saban “We must have a pretty decent brand, I’m talking about the University of Alabama now, but it was an enjoyable trip and I’d recommend it to anyone.”

Now, after a refreshing offseason trip, Saban turns his attention to attempting to lead the Tide to their 7th national championship under his leadership.