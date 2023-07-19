NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Day 3 of SEC Media Days is here! Coach Nick Saban and three players from the Alabama Crimson Tide take the podium Wednesday.

Alabama begins the morning with Coach Saban speaking with the media followed by JC Lantham, Kool-Aid Mckinstry and Dallas Turner.

Latham is a junior offensive lineman from Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Latham started all 13 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He was the nation’s top-rated offensive lineman coming out of high school in 2021.

Turner started 10 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He recorded 37 tackles last season. Turner was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school in 2021.

A Birmingham native, McKinstry earned First-Team All-American in 2022. He intercepted two passes and recorded 35 tackles last season

News 19 Sports is in Nashville for the entirety of SEC Media Days. Follow along here for live updates!