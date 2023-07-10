NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — SEC Media Days are right around the corner, marking the unofficial kickoff to the college football season.

Both Alabama and Auburn will send three player representatives and their head coaches to speak at the event. On July 10, the names of the players representing both schools at the event were released.

Here’s a complete list of the players who will represent Alabama and Auburn at SEC Media Days:

Alabama

JC Latham

A junior, offensive lineman from Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Latham started all 13 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He was the nation’s top-rated offensive lineman coming out of high school in 2021.

Kool-Aid McKinstry

A Birmingham native, McKinstry earned First-Team All-American in 2022. He intercepted two passes and recorded 35 tackles last season.

Dallas Turner

Turner started 10 games for the Crimson Tide in 2022. He recorded 37 tackles last season. Turner was a 5-star prospect coming out of high school in 2021.

Auburn

Luke Deal

The tight end will represent the Tigers at the podium as he returns for his 5th season on the Plains. Deal has 14 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in his playing career.

Elijah McAllister

McAllister is entering his first year with Auburn after transferring from Vanderbilt where he was a team captain. This will be his sixth season of college football and he is expected to be a leader for the Tigers.

Kameron Stutts

A Killen native, Stutts is entering his 5th year with the Tigers and was a starter on the offensive line in 2022. Stutts was a Mr. Alabama Football finalist and Lauderdale County athlete of the year coming out of Brooks High School.

SEC Media Days will be held in Nashville from July 17-July 20.