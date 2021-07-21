Former James Clemens player speaks at SEC Media Day

HOOVER, Ala. – One of the coolest parts about SEC Media Days is running into local guys, former players who played in high school and moved up through the rankings. One of them, Daevion Davis, played at James Clemens and is entering his third season at Vanderbilt as a defensive lineman.

“I think coming here is a great opportunity. Not only to represent your community and your people back home but to be able to represent my program at Vanderbilt University. To be able to show people what we’re really about.” Davis said about the SEC Media Days experience.

He also spoke about what it was like to play for Coach Wade Waldrop in high school and how that built him into the man and football player he is today.

“Right, Coach Waldrop was a huge father figure in my life. I just see him as a guy who I can trust for as long as I live. He definitely helped build me into the man that I am today and instill in me a work ethic that is unstoppable and unbeatable. Not only that but becoming a personable person.” Davis said.

Davis was also asked about his goals for the upcoming season.

“Really embody the philosophy and the standard that’s being built here and passing that along to guys that come after me and just making that standard pushable,” he said.

Davis added that another goal for this season is to win every game that’s on the schedule and to win every game after that.