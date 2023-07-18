NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — In four seasons on the Plains, Deal has been through several ups and downs.

He’s been through three head coaches, four offensive coordinators and three different quarterbacks. Deal received in degree in political science and married his wife, Ansley.

But, the most difficult of it all was the loss of his father, Chris.

Chris Deal passed away in June 2022 from ALS, a progressive neurological disease that results in the death of nerve cells called motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Over 5,000 in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year. Currently, there is no cure for the disease.

Representing the Tigers at SEC Media Days, Deal sported a blue ribbon on his coat collar to show his support for those battling the disease and spoke up about his father’s death.

“It’s helped mold me,” said Deal. “Seeing someone at their lowest point physically, ALS does that to you, I’ve got the ALS awareness ribbon on for a reason. It’s a horrible disease. It takes everything from your body.”

Like Luke, Chris Deal played football, starring as a student-athlete at Lenoir-

Rhyne University, a division 2 school, in Hickory, NC. Chris was a 4-year starter and All-Conference football player.

“Someone who was a big football player like my dad and a big strong, loud guy for everything to be taken from you is something that is heartbreaking,” said Deal. “But to see how he responded, to see how he led our family even at his lowest physical point it was something that I’ll never forget, and some of his last days I learned some of the most valuable lessons I’ll ever learn in life and hopefully take that in leadership with this team and with my family at home.”

Deal is expected to be a leader on a team that will feature nearly 45 new faces between high school and transfer player commits. He will attempt to help lead the team through the coaching change and get them back to where they believe Auburn should be.

“Being able to be one of those leaders is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” said Deal. “There’s nothing like having the respect of your teammates, having the respect of your teammates to the point where they will follow you anywhere. That’s kind of what I want to be done. We’ve got a really good core group of leaders, we’ve got guys that have been there and done it before and really the biggest thing for us is just keep on building on our winning culture.

While he has been through a lot during his career, Deal sees his role in his fifth season on the Plains as a blessing, not a responsibility.

“I’m so blessed and excited just to be able to lead these guys and get to know these guys on a deeper level,” said Deal.