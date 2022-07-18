ATLANTA (WHNT) – The unofficial start of the college football season is here — 2022 SEC Media Days are underway at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

On Monday, we heard from SEC Commissioner Greg Sanky, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and new LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will take the stage in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

