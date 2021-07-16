2021 Sec Football Media Days schedule released

SEC Media Days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The SEC announced the schedule for the 2021 SEC Football Media Days.

The 2021 event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel, July 19-22 in Hoover, Ala.

MONDAY, July 19

  • Florida – Dan Mullen
  • LSU – Ed Orgeron
  • South Carolina – Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

  • Georgia – Kirby Smart
  • Kentucky – Mark Stoops
  • Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
  • Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

  • Alabama – Nick Saban
  • Mississippi State – Mike Leach
  • Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
  • Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

  • Arkansas – Sam Pittman
  • Auburn – Bryan Harsin
  • Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story