2021 Sec Football Media Days schedule released

The SEC announced the schedule for the 2021 SEC Football Media Days.
The 2021 event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham-Wynfrey Hotel, July 19-22 in Hoover, Ala.
MONDAY, July 19
- Florida – Dan Mullen
- LSU – Ed Orgeron
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- Kentucky – Mark Stoops
- Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
- Alabama – Nick Saban
- Mississippi State – Mike Leach
- Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
- Arkansas – Sam Pittman
- Auburn – Bryan Harsin
- Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz