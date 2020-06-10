SEC Media Days going virtual this year

This year’s SEC Football Media Days will be held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dates and times for the online event have not yet been announced. The in-person event was originally scheduled to take place July 13-16 in Atlanta.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

The SEC Network will provide coverage of the virtual event.

The SEC still plans to have an in-person in 2021.