SEC Media Days 2021: Day 2 Recap

HOOVER, Ala. – Day 2 SEC Media Days is here! There was a packed schedule Tuesday, hearing from four more conference teams, including Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Every coach and probably every player this week is going to be asked about the new NIL rules. On July 1, college athletes were given new protections and opportunities to make money by selling their name, image and likeness rights.

Some players have already cashed in, but some like JT Daniels and Jordan Davis from UGA said their main focus right now is on the football field.

“I’m confused by it, honestly. It’s a lot. But, yeah, I haven’t really done anything. My main focus is just playing because you can’t get a NIL deal if you’re not good at football,” Davis said.

Here’s a look at what each team had to say today.

Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs was the first team to speak on Day Two. Both UGA players and Head Coach Kirby Smart were asked about athletes with Alabama connections.

UGA starting quarterback JT Daniels knows the Crimson Tide’s quarterback Bryce Young from back home in California.

Then wide receiver Demtris Robertson played for the Dawgs last season, not he’s joined the Auburn roster.

Coach Kirby Smart said, “I’m so excited for D. Rob because he’s a great young man. This young man did everything the right way. He’s got a lot of speed. He’s a vertical threat. I know Bobo and those guys at Auburn are excited to get him.”

The Bulldogs will play their first game against Clemson on September 4th.

Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers have a new head coach for 2021.

Josh Heupel is taking over in Knoxville, coming to the SEC from the University of Central Florida where he served as the head coach since 2018.

Heupel says he knows the Vols Program has a lot of room for improvement but he expects his guys to go out and compete every day and push forward to where they want this program to be.

“If you go by wins and losses, right, we’re not where we need to be for sure, but the only time constraints you put on that are ones you put on yourself. There’s certainly challenges we face as a program, but there’s great opportunities, and that’s why I came to Tennessee. This is Tennessee. This is one of the iconic programs in all of college sports, in all of college football,” Heupel said.

The Volunteers will play Bowling Green State University on Sept. 2nd.