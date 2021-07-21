SEC Media Day 3: Coach Saban took the stand

HOOVER, Ala. – Wednesday was Day Three of SEC Media Days and Alabama head coach Nick Saban took the stand to answer questions.

After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, SEC Media Days have returned in full force. Day Three brought with it Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

IT’s the legendary head coach’s 19th appearance at Media Days. He’s been doing it longer than anyone currently in the conference.

One of his best memories of the event is one that people might not expect, “Miss Terry came here with me and was on the seventh floor with our dog, and Miss Terry decides to go shopping and leaves the dog in the room, and the maid opens the door and scared to death, lets the dog out. It was a boxer. And from the seventh floor to the elevator to down here to the interview room, she ends up on my lap. I don’t know how many people have remembered that, but we have some great memories of being here,” he recalled.

Coach Saban also spoke about the topic of how the media should address coaches when asking them a question – first name, last name, coach, etc.

So, on a day where the media is constantly asking him questions, reporters had to address the elephant in the room. What does Alabama Head Football Coach Nick Saban want to be called by the media?

Saban’s answer, “Look I respond to just about anything and I’ve been called just about everything. So not something that’s really important to me but I think everybody should have the opportunity to sort of create or make aware their expectation of how they get addressed. But it’s not something that’s really significant to me.”

SEC Media Days are, of course really, about the student-athletes.

One of the coolest parts about SEC Media Daus is running into local guys, former players who played in high school and moved up through the rankings. One of them, Daevion Davis, played at James Clemens and is entering his third season at Vanderbilt as a defensive lineman.

“I think coming here is a great opportunity. Not only to represent your community and your people back home but to be able to represent my program at Vanderbilt University. To be able to show people what we’re really about.” Davis said about the SEC Media Days experience.

He also spoke about what it was like to play for Coach Wade Waldrop in high school and how that built him into the man and football player he is today.

“Right, Coach Waldrop was a huge father figure in my life. I just see him as a guy who I can trust for as long as I live. He definitely helped build me into the man that I am today and instill in me a work ethic that is unstoppable and unbeatable. Not only that but becoming a personable person.” Davis said.

Davis was also asked about his goals for the upcoming season.

“Really embody the philosophy and the standard that’s being built here and passing that along to guys that come after me and just making that standard pushable,” he said.

Davis added that another goal for this season is to win every game that’s on the schedule and to win every game after that.