NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — As the college football season quickly approaches, many conferences are hosting their annual media days.

And for the first time ever, the Music City – Nashville, Tennessee – is the site the SEC chose to host their Media Days event.

News 19’s Olivia Whitmire and Claudia Chakamian will be in Nashville all week, providing you with coverage of SEC Media Days and recapping all the action.

Things started off on day one with a touching tribute to Mike Leach, the Mississippi State Head Coach who died in December following complications from a heart condition.

“Last year in Atlanta, one of my backstage conversations was about the uselessness of neckties. It was a conversation that went much longer than I anticipated and ended in the rhetorical question of why neckties survived but powder wigs went away. That conversation was with Mike Leach, and today I’m without a tie just to honor Mike’s memory,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

The SEC’s Media Days were held in Birmingham for 32 straight years before the conference decided to start making some moves. Media Days moved to Atlanta in 2018, back to Hoover the following year and then returned to Atlanta in 2022. Now, it’s official that the SEC will travel to another new location in 2024.

“I’m also pleased to announce that July 15-18 in 2024, this event, SEC Football Media Days will be hosted in downtown Dallas, Texas at the Omni Hotel – where the SEC will light up the Dallas skyline with the colors of the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey announced.

Next year will mark the first time media days will be held in the Longhorn state – and it just so happens to be the first year that Texas and Oklahoma will be a part of the conference.

Two new head coaches have also joined the conference this offseason, so we have some differences, but plenty stays the same.

On July 13, it was announced that Commissioner Sankey, entering his ninth year in that role, signed a contract extension that will keep him in the conference through 2028.

Sankey talked about all of the success within the past year – which includes former Alabama stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and Brandon Miller – who were all top 3 draft picks in their respective sports.

“I don’t have to tell you the Southeastern Conference is the only conference to have at least one team represented in each of the college football playoff events since its inception,” Sankey said. “For the young people who want to go pro in sports, it appears the Southeastern Conference is the place to prepare yourself for those opportunities since in the last year former SEC student-athletes earned the no. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, were drafted 1 and 2 in the major league baseball draft, no. 1 in the WNBA draft, and were the two highest drafted collegians in this year’s NBA draft.”

Sankey also discussed the future of the SEC, which he says is bright.

“I remain optimistic about our future. I have the privilege of spending time with the SEC’s leaders, our campus leaders, our athletics department leaders, and our student-athletes and because of that, through all of this, I remain convinced that the best days of the southeastern conference still remain ahead,” Sankey added.

Many years when media days come around, Alabama is representing as a defending national or SEC champion – or at least kings of the West– but that’s not the case in 2023. That title belongs to Coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

Kelly was up first on the Media Days schedule, and he spoke about what this means for the Tigers down in Baton Rouge moving forward.

“Look Alabama and Georgia are the benchmark for what we’re looking for, and what is that in particular? It’s consistency in performance year in and year out. We did it one time, so we’re not in that conversation at this point. What we’re hoping that it catapults us to is a more consistent football program that is competing for championships year in and year out,” Kelly said.

Another big topic of conversation this week is the expansion of the SEC, with Texas and OU joining in 2024. Coach Kelly was asked for his thoughts on bringing more teams into the conference, and he’s all for it.

“The SEC is about the incredible depth of teams within this conference, that are committed to playing championship football, and to add two other great programs in Oklahoma and Texas only makes it even better,” Kelly said. “Is it difficult? Yeah, but that’s the SEC. If you want easy, go find another league. To me, this is why I came to the SEC, is to have this kind of competition week in and week out. If they let us play 12 sec games I’d play 12.”

Texas A&M is ready for a bounce-back year. Last season the Aggies fell well below expectations, finishing last in the west with just a 5-7 overall record. They did almost beat Alabama though, in a game that Jalen Milroe started.

While we don’t know who will be QB1 for the Crimson Tide this year – Jimbo Fisher said he saw a lot of promise from the young quarterback in that game.

“Tremoundous athlete, great arm strength, leader, fighter, I mean a competitor and a tough guy, that’s athletic and can throw the football and beat you in a lot of different ways,” Fisher said. “I couldn’t imagine having a lot of finer athletes than he is. Made great decisions against us, tucked the ball a couple times, made some huge runs and made the throws at the right time, he’s a very good player for them.”

Eliah Drinkwitz is entering his fourth season as the Missouri head coach, and last year was a little bumpy for those Tigers, including a wild overtime loss to Auburn.

Drinkwitz feels they have a lot of depth on his roster this year – but what does he think his guys need to work on to improve on their 6-7 record?

“Defense, four-point plays, those are third downs in the red zone, we’ve got to improve and then more turnovers, we’ve got to create more turnovers. On the offensive side of the ball, we’ve got to protect the quarterback and run the ball better and we’ve got to eliminate turnovers. Those four things combined would really change the outcomes of multiple different games,” Drinkwitz said.

SEC Media Days continue on Tuesday with Georgia, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Auburn. Coach Hugh Freeze will be taking part in his first SEC Media Days as the Tigers have a lot of questions surrounding their team for the upcoming season.