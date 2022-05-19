BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The SEC has issued a pair of public reprimands for Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher.

The pair’s feud began on Wednesday night when Saban called out A&M for “buying” players. Fisher fired back at what he called “despicable” comments from Saban, and labeled the longtime Alabama coach a “narcissist.”

“The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration.”

“Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today,” Sankey continued. “There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image, and likeness.”

Sankey said both coaches violated SEC Bylaw 10.5.2, and Saban also violated 10.2.3.

Those bylaws read:

Coaches and administrators shall refrain from public criticism of other member institutions, their staffs or players. Coaches and administrators shall also refrain from making public statements and accusations with regard to infractions concerning member institutions and their personnel. In response to questions by the media, it is appropriate to state that infractions are reported, investigated, and addressed in accordance with established Conference and NCAA procedures. SEC Bylaw 10.5.2

Coaches and other member personnel shall advocate the positive advantages and attributes of their university and its intercollegiate athletics program and shall avoid making any derogatory statements concerning another member institution’s athletics program, facilities or educational opportunities. SEC Bylaw 10.2.3

“We need to work together and find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings,” Sankey concluded.