(WHNT) — Ahh, fall is in the air – and (maybe more importantly) college football is here!

News 19 has gathered the preliminary schedules from all teams in the SEC below, but be sure to check back periodically as some game times have yet to be released.

Alabama Crimson Tide:

Sept. 3 – Utah State @ 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Texas @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 – LA-Monroe @ 3 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Arkansas @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Tennessee @ TBD

Oct. 22 – Miss. State @ TBD

Nov. 5 – LSU @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Ole Miss @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Austin Peay @ 11 a.m.

Nov. 26 – Auburn @ TBD

Auburn Tigers:

Sept. 3 – Mercer @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – San Jose State @ 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Penn State @ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Missouri @ TBD

Oct. 1 – LSU @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Georgia @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Mississippi @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Arkansas @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Miss. State @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Western KY @ TBD

Nov. 26 – @ TBD

Tennessee Volunteers:

Sept. 1 – Ball State @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Pittsburgh @ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Akron @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Florida @ TBD

Oct. 8 – LSU @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Alabama @ TBD

Oct. 22 – TN-Martin @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Kentucky @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Georgia @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Missouri @ TBD

Nov. 19 – South Carolina @ TBD

Nov. 26 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Georgia Bulldogs:

Sept. 3 – Oregon @ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Samford @ 3 p.m.

Sept. 17 – South Carolina @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Kent State @ 11 a.m.

Oct. 1 – Missouri @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Auburn @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Florida @ 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 – Tennessee @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Miss. State @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Kentucky @ TBD

Nov. 26 – Georgia Tech @ TBD

LSU Tigers:

Sept. 4 – Florida State @ 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Southern U @ 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Miss. State @ 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 – New Mexico @ 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 – Auburn @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Tennessee @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Florida @ TBD

Oct. 22 – Mississippi @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Alabama @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Arkansas @ TBD

Nov. 19 – UAB @ TBD

Nov. 26 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Florida Gators:

Sept. 3 – Utah @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Kentucky @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 – South Florida @ 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Tennessee @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Eastern WA @ 11 a.m.

Oct. 8 – Missouri @ TBD

Oct. 15 – LSU @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Georgia @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Nov. 12 – South Carolina @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Nov. 25 – Florida State @ 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Aggies:

Sept. 3 – SAMHOU @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 10 – App State @ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Miami FL @ 8 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Arkansas @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Miss. State @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Alabama @ TBD

Oct. 22 – South Carolina @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Mississippi @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Florida @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Auburn @ TBD

Nov. 19 – UMass @ TBD

Nov. 26 – LSU @ TBD

Missouri Tigers:

Sept. 1 – LA Tech @ 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Kansas State @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 – ACU @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Auburn @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Georgia @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Florida @ TBD

Oct. 22 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Oct. 29 – South Carolina @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Kentucky @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Tennessee @ TBD

Nov. 19 – NM State @ TBD

Nov. 25 – Arkansas @ 2:30 p.m.

South Carolina Gamecocks:

Sept. 3 – Georgia State @ 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Arkansas @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 – Georgia @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Charlotte @ TBD

Oct. 1 – SC State @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Kentucky @ TBD

Oct. 22 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Missouri @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Florida @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Tennessee @ TBD

Nov. 26 – Clemson @ TBD

Ole Miss Rebels:

Sept. 3 – Troy @ 3 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Central AR @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Georgia Tech @ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Tulsa @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Kentucky @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Auburn @ TBD

Oct. 22 – LSU @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Alabama @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Arkansas @ TBD

Nov. 26 – Miss. State @ 6 p.m.

Kentucky Wildcats:

Sept. 3 – Miami OH @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Florida @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Youngstown St @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 – Northern IL @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Mississippi @ TBD

Oct. 8 – South Carolina @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Miss. State @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Tennessee @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Missouri @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Vanderbilt @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Georgia @ TBD

Nov. 26 – Louisville @ TBD

Mississippi State Bulldogs:

Sept. 3 – Memphis @ 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Arizona @ 10 p.m.

Sept. 17 – LSU @ 5 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Bowling Green @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Arkansas @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Kentucky @ TBD

Oct. 22 – Alabama @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Auburn @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Georgia @ TBD

Nov. 19 – East TN St @ TBD

Nov. 24 – Mississippi @ 6 p.m.

Arkansas Razorbacks:

Sept. 3 – Cincinnati @ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 10 – South Carolina @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 – Missouri State @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Texas A&M @ TBD

Oct. 1 – Alabama @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Miss. State @ TBD

Oct. 15 – BYU @ TBD

Oct. 29 – Auburn @ TBD

Nov. 5 – Liberty @ TBD

Nov. 12 – LSU @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Mississippi @ TBD

Nov. 25 – Missouri @ 2:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt Commodores:

Sept. 3 – Elon @ 6 p.m.

Sept. 10 – Wake Forest @ 11 a.m.

Sept. 17 – Northern IL @ 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 – Alabama @ TBD

Oct. 8 – Mississippi @ TBD

Oct. 15 – Georgia @ TBD

Oct. 22 – Missouri @ TBD

Nov. 5 – South Carolina @ TBD

Nov. 12 – Kentucky @ TBD

Nov. 19 – Florida @ TBD

Nov. 26 – Tennessee @ TBD