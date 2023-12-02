ATLANTA, Ga. (WHNT) – The Alabama football team is back on top of the SEC, defeating top ranked Georgia 27-24 to capture the SEC Championship title, its first since 2021.

Georgia struck first, scoring on its first drive of the game, but then Alabama settled in both offensively and defensively.

This is the Crimson Tide’s 30th SEC Championship and ninth for Nick Saban. Alabama has now beaten Georgia in the SEC Championship game all four times they’ve faced.

Now both Georgia and Alabama await the College Football Playoff rankings which will be released on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.