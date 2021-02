SEC basketball games rescheduled after inclement weather

Confetti covers the logo on the floor after an NCAA college basketball game Between Texas A&M and Kentucky in the championship of the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 13, 2016. Kentucky won 82-77 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala – The sec has announced a revised schedule of men’s basketball games due to inclement weather.



Tuesday, February 16

*#20 Missouri at Georgia on SEC Network at 7:00 pm ET (moves from 6:30 start time)

*Florida at #24 Arkansas on ESPN2 at 7:00 pm ET (no changes)

Wednesday, February 17

*Kentucky at Vanderbilt on SEC Network at 7:00 pm ET (no changes)

*South Carolina at #19 Tennessee SEC Network 9:00 pm ET (moves from Tuesday)

Thursday, February 18

*#9 Alabama at Texas A&M on SEC Network at 3:00 pm ET (moves from Wednesday)

*Mississippi State at Auburn ESPNU 5:00 pm ET (moves from Tuesday)

*LSU at Ole Miss SEC Network 5:00 pm ET (moves from Wednesday)