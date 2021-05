SEC Baseball awards, All-SEC Teams announced

MADISON, Ala. - The City of Madison announced Monday that an audit of the Trash Pandas (BallCorps) turned up no major inconsistencies in financial reporting. This comes after the BallCorps failed to pay an annual million-dollar venue revenue payment to the city in 2020.

One question that needed to be answered prior to Monday was, will taxpayers see the city get a full million dollar payment from 2020? The answer is no. There are also a few other financial commitments that the Trash Pandas are getting more time to pay back.