SEC athletic directors meet but no major decisions made yet on fall sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – All eyes are on the Southeastern Conference to see what it will decide to do for the upcoming football season’s schedule.

The Big Ten and PAC-12 have both announced that they’ll be playing conference-only schedules for fall sports, including football, and now SEC fans are wondering if the conference will do the same.

All 14 athletic directors met with Commissioner Greg Sankey at SEC headquarters on Monday to discuss the upcoming season, but nothing has officially been decided yet.

Sankey continues to say that he plans on taking as much time as possible to make this decision and a decision probably won’t come until the end of July.

“We have a schedule and I’ve said my focus is on preparing to play the season as scheduled, but the circumstances around COVID-19 will guide our decision making,” Sankey said. “I’ve also said repeatedly we think it’s wise to use as much time as possible in making our decision, so that’s exactly where we are. We’ll watch what happens in the world around us. We need to see change in the trends, we need people to adjust behaviors and our hope is we can compete but there certainly is no assurance that can happen right now.”

