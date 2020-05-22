SEC athletes can resume some activities June 8

The Southeastern Conference said Friday that athletes from its schools can resume some activities effective June 8.

Currently, the NCAA is only allowing voluntary activities supervised by strength and conditioning personnel, the SEC said in a news release. Those activities would be permitted based on the ability for them to be in controlled and safe environments while maintaining social distancing.

The SEC made its decision with the help of the conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, which has doctors, infectious disease experts and sports medicine personnel from all 14 SEC schools.

“At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen.”

In addition to facility cleaning and social distancing, the SEC is taking more steps that include a three-stage screening process where athletes are screened when they arrive on campus, within 72 hours of entering athletic facilities and every day once they resume activities. They also plan to isolate anyone suspected of having COVID-19 and doing full contact tracing.

All other organized practices and other physical activities related to all college sports is still prohibited. Camps and coaches clinics are still suspended until July 31.