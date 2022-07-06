(WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s women’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.

The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) of home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games). The permanent opponents are Alabama-Auburn, Arkansas-Missouri, Florida-Georgia, Kentucky-South Carolina, LSU-Texas A&M, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, and Tennessee-Vanderbilt.

Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponents change annually. The 2023 season marks the 14th year of the 16-game schedule for women’s basketball and the 11th with 14 teams.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

SCHOOLHOMEAWAYHOME & AWAY
AlabamaUG, LSU, USC, TAM, VU@ARK, @UF, @UK, @MSU, @UTAU, UM, MZ
ArkansasALA, UF, UM, UT, TAM@AU, @UG, @UK, @MSU, @USCMZ, LSU, VU
AuburnARK, UF, MZ, TAM, VU@UG, @UK, @LSU, @MSU, @UTALA, UM, USC
FloridaALA, UK, LSU, MSU, VU@ARK, @AU, @UM, @MZ, @USCUG, UT, TAM
GeorgiaARK, AU, UM, MSU, MZ@ALA, @LSU, @UT, @TAM, @VUUF, UK, USC
KentuckyALA, ARK, AU, LSU, UT@UF, @UM, @MSU, @TAM, @VUUSC, UG, MZ
LSUAU, UG, UM, MSU, UT@ALA, @UF, @UK, @MZ, @USCTAM, ARK, VU
Ole MissUF, UK, MZ, USC, VU@ARK, @UG, @LSU, @UT, @TAMMSU, ALA, AU
Mississippi StateALA, ARK, AU, UK, USC@UF, @UG, @LSU, @MZ, @VUUM, UT, TAM
MissouriUF, LSU, MSU, UT, VU@AU, @UG, @UM, @USC, @TAMARK, ALA, UK
South CarolinaARK, UF, LSU, MZ, TAM@ALA, @UM, @MSU, @UT, @VUUK, AU, UG
TennesseeALA, AU, UG, UM, USC@ARK, @UK, @LSU, @MZ, @TAMVU, UF, MSU
Texas A&MUG, UK, UM, MZ, UT@ALA, @ARK, @AU, @USC, @VULSU, UF, MSU
VanderbiltUG, UK, MSU, USC, TAM@ALA, @AU, @UF, @UM, @MZUT, ARK, LSU