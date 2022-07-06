(WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s women’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.

The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) of home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games). The permanent opponents are Alabama-Auburn, Arkansas-Missouri, Florida-Georgia, Kentucky-South Carolina, LSU-Texas A&M, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, and Tennessee-Vanderbilt.

Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponents change annually. The 2023 season marks the 14th year of the 16-game schedule for women’s basketball and the 11th with 14 teams.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

SCHOOL HOME AWAY HOME & AWAY Alabama UG, LSU, USC, TAM, VU @ARK, @UF, @UK, @MSU, @UT AU, UM, MZ Arkansas ALA, UF, UM, UT, TAM @AU, @UG, @UK, @MSU, @USC MZ, LSU, VU Auburn ARK, UF, MZ, TAM, VU @UG, @UK, @LSU, @MSU, @UT ALA, UM, USC Florida ALA, UK, LSU, MSU, VU @ARK, @AU, @UM, @MZ, @USC UG, UT, TAM Georgia ARK, AU, UM, MSU, MZ @ALA, @LSU, @UT, @TAM, @VU UF, UK, USC Kentucky ALA, ARK, AU, LSU, UT @UF, @UM, @MSU, @TAM, @VU USC, UG, MZ LSU AU, UG, UM, MSU, UT @ALA, @UF, @UK, @MZ, @USC TAM, ARK, VU Ole Miss UF, UK, MZ, USC, VU @ARK, @UG, @LSU, @UT, @TAM MSU, ALA, AU Mississippi State ALA, ARK, AU, UK, USC @UF, @UG, @LSU, @MZ, @VU UM, UT, TAM Missouri UF, LSU, MSU, UT, VU @AU, @UG, @UM, @USC, @TAM ARK, ALA, UK South Carolina ARK, UF, LSU, MZ, TAM @ALA, @UM, @MSU, @UT, @VU UK, AU, UG Tennessee ALA, AU, UG, UM, USC @ARK, @UK, @LSU, @MZ, @TAM VU, UF, MSU Texas A&M UG, UK, UM, MZ, UT @ALA, @ARK, @AU, @USC, @VU LSU, UF, MSU Vanderbilt UG, UK, MSU, USC, TAM @ALA, @AU, @UF, @UM, @MZ UT, ARK, LSU