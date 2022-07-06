(WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference has announced each school’s women’s basketball conference opponents for the 2022-23 season.
The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) of home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games). The permanent opponents are Alabama-Auburn, Arkansas-Missouri, Florida-Georgia, Kentucky-South Carolina, LSU-Texas A&M, Ole Miss-Mississippi State, and Tennessee-Vanderbilt.
Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponents change annually. The 2023 season marks the 14th year of the 16-game schedule for women’s basketball and the 11th with 14 teams.
Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.
|SCHOOL
|HOME
|AWAY
|HOME & AWAY
|Alabama
|UG, LSU, USC, TAM, VU
|@ARK, @UF, @UK, @MSU, @UT
|AU, UM, MZ
|Arkansas
|ALA, UF, UM, UT, TAM
|@AU, @UG, @UK, @MSU, @USC
|MZ, LSU, VU
|Auburn
|ARK, UF, MZ, TAM, VU
|@UG, @UK, @LSU, @MSU, @UT
|ALA, UM, USC
|Florida
|ALA, UK, LSU, MSU, VU
|@ARK, @AU, @UM, @MZ, @USC
|UG, UT, TAM
|Georgia
|ARK, AU, UM, MSU, MZ
|@ALA, @LSU, @UT, @TAM, @VU
|UF, UK, USC
|Kentucky
|ALA, ARK, AU, LSU, UT
|@UF, @UM, @MSU, @TAM, @VU
|USC, UG, MZ
|LSU
|AU, UG, UM, MSU, UT
|@ALA, @UF, @UK, @MZ, @USC
|TAM, ARK, VU
|Ole Miss
|UF, UK, MZ, USC, VU
|@ARK, @UG, @LSU, @UT, @TAM
|MSU, ALA, AU
|Mississippi State
|ALA, ARK, AU, UK, USC
|@UF, @UG, @LSU, @MZ, @VU
|UM, UT, TAM
|Missouri
|UF, LSU, MSU, UT, VU
|@AU, @UG, @UM, @USC, @TAM
|ARK, ALA, UK
|South Carolina
|ARK, UF, LSU, MZ, TAM
|@ALA, @UM, @MSU, @UT, @VU
|UK, AU, UG
|Tennessee
|ALA, AU, UG, UM, USC
|@ARK, @UK, @LSU, @MZ, @TAM
|VU, UF, MSU
|Texas A&M
|UG, UK, UM, MZ, UT
|@ALA, @ARK, @AU, @USC, @VU
|LSU, UF, MSU
|Vanderbilt
|UG, UK, MSU, USC, TAM
|@ALA, @AU, @UF, @UM, @MZ
|UT, ARK, LSU