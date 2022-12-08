BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference has released the 2022 All-Freshman Football Team and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are both represented.

LSU had a league-leading six student-athletes named to the team. Georgia had four representatives, while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M had three.

2022 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

  • QB: Robby Ashford, Auburn
  • RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; Trevor Etienne, Florida
  • WR: Evan Stewart, Texas A&M; Barion Brown, Kentucky
  • TE: Mason Taylor, LSU
  • OL: Will Campbell, LSU; Emery Jones, LSU; Tyler Booker, Alabama; Jager Burton, Kentucky
  • C: Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
  • AP: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

  • DL: Mykel Williams, Georgia; Jaheim Oatis, Alabama; Deone Walker, Kentucky; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
  • LB: Harold Perkins, LSU; Jalon Walker, Georgia; Shemar James, Florida*; Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*
  • DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Terrion Arnold, Alabama; Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas; Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

  • PK: Damian Ramos, LSU
  • P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
  • RS: Barion Brown, Kentucky
  • KOS: Nathan Dibert, LSU
  • LS: Eli Stein, Arkansas

*Ties

Ten SEC schools were represented on the All-Freshman Team. The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.