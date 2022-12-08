BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference has released the 2022 All-Freshman Football Team and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are both represented.
LSU had a league-leading six student-athletes named to the team. Georgia had four representatives, while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M had three.
2022 SEC All-Freshman Team
Offense
- QB: Robby Ashford, Auburn
- RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; Trevor Etienne, Florida
- WR: Evan Stewart, Texas A&M; Barion Brown, Kentucky
- TE: Mason Taylor, LSU
- OL: Will Campbell, LSU; Emery Jones, LSU; Tyler Booker, Alabama; Jager Burton, Kentucky
- C: Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M
- AP: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Defense
- DL: Mykel Williams, Georgia; Jaheim Oatis, Alabama; Deone Walker, Kentucky; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
- LB: Harold Perkins, LSU; Jalon Walker, Georgia; Shemar James, Florida*; Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*
- DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Terrion Arnold, Alabama; Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas; Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Special Teams
- PK: Damian Ramos, LSU
- P: Brett Thorson, Georgia
- RS: Barion Brown, Kentucky
- KOS: Nathan Dibert, LSU
- LS: Eli Stein, Arkansas
*Ties
Ten SEC schools were represented on the All-Freshman Team. The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.