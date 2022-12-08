BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference has released the 2022 All-Freshman Football Team and the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers are both represented.

LSU had a league-leading six student-athletes named to the team. Georgia had four representatives, while Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M had three.

2022 SEC All-Freshman Team

Offense

QB : Robby Ashford, Auburn

: Robby Ashford, Auburn RB : Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; Trevor Etienne, Florida

: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss; Trevor Etienne, Florida WR : Evan Stewart, Texas A&M; Barion Brown, Kentucky

: Evan Stewart, Texas A&M; Barion Brown, Kentucky TE : Mason Taylor, LSU

: Mason Taylor, LSU OL : Will Campbell, LSU; Emery Jones, LSU; Tyler Booker, Alabama; Jager Burton, Kentucky

: Will Campbell, LSU; Emery Jones, LSU; Tyler Booker, Alabama; Jager Burton, Kentucky C : Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M

: Matthew Wykoff, Texas A&M AP: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL : Mykel Williams, Georgia; Jaheim Oatis, Alabama; Deone Walker, Kentucky; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

: Mykel Williams, Georgia; Jaheim Oatis, Alabama; Deone Walker, Kentucky; Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M LB : Harold Perkins, LSU; Jalon Walker, Georgia; Shemar James, Florida*; Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas*

: Harold Perkins, LSU; Jalon Walker, Georgia; Shemar James, Florida*; Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas* DB: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Terrion Arnold, Alabama; Quincey McAdoo, Arkansas; Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Special Teams

PK : Damian Ramos, LSU

: Damian Ramos, LSU P : Brett Thorson, Georgia

: Brett Thorson, Georgia RS : Barion Brown, Kentucky

: Barion Brown, Kentucky KOS : Nathan Dibert, LSU

: Nathan Dibert, LSU LS: Eli Stein, Arkansas

*Ties

Ten SEC schools were represented on the All-Freshman Team. The team was voted on by the SEC’s head coaches.