BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The SEC announced the appearance schedule of its annual SEC Football Kickoff Media Days.
The 2023 edition of the annual media event is set to take place July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in downtown Nashville.
2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE
Monday, July 17
- LSU – Brian Kelly
- Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz
- Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Tuesday, July 18
- Auburn – Hugh Freeze
- Georgia – Kirby Smart
- Mississippi State – Zach Arnett
- Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 19
- Alabama – Nick Saban
- Arkansas – Sam Pittman
- Florida – Billy Napier
- Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 20
- Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
- South Carolina – Shane Beamer
- Tennessee – Josh Heupel
This will be the first time for the event to be held in Nashville and the third time for the event to travel outside of the Birmingham metro area. Atlanta has previously hosted the event in both 2018 and 2022.
A more detailed daily schedule with full television information, rotational breakdown and student-athletes attending will be available prior to the event in early July.