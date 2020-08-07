SEC announces COVID-19 requirements for return to play

The SEC’s task force determining requirements for athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic has come up with a list of requirements to manage returning to play.

Football players and those in contact with the program will be tested twice a week during the season under the guidelines released Friday morning. They also will be required to wear masks on the sidelines and distance themselves as much as possible.

Sideline masks also will be required in volleyball and soccer. Those athletes also will face testing twice a week. Cross country athletes will be tested once a week and will have to wear masks up to the starting line.

Each school also will have a COVID-19 Protocol Oversight Officer responsible for education and ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 management requirements.

The plans will be reviewed and updated as needed due to the ever-changing conditions around the pandemic, the SEC said.

The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force is made up of medical and sports staff from each of the conference’s universities.

The SEC said it expects an additional preseason report from the task force by Aug. 31.