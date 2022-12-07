BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its individual football awards Wednesday with top honors going to players from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.

According to a news release, the awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Here are the honorees:

Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama

Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Podlesny, Georgia

Jack Podlesny, Georgia Freshman of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Austin Williams, Mississippi State

Austin Williams, Mississippi State Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia

For details and stats for each awarded player, visit secsports.com.