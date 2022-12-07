BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced its individual football awards Wednesday with top honors going to players from Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama.
According to a news release, the awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches.
Here are the honorees:
- Offensive Player of the Year: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Defensive Player of the Year: Will Anderson, Jr., Alabama
- Special Teams Player of the Year: Jack Podlesny, Georgia
- Freshman of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
- Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Austin Williams, Mississippi State
- Jacobs Blocking Trophy: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
- Coach of the Year: Kirby Smart, Georgia
For details and stats for each awarded player, visit secsports.com.