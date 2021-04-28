SEC announces 2021 Football Media Days schedule

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey at the 2019 SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The SEC has announced its appearance schedule ahead of its annual Football Media Days.

The annual event, canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held July 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.

MONDAY, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

Specific times, as well as student-athletes attending will be announced at a later date.

