SEC announces 2021 Football Media Days schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The SEC has announced its appearance schedule ahead of its annual Football Media Days.
The annual event, canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held July 19-22 at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover.
MONDAY, July 19
Florida – Dan Mullen
LSU – Ed Orgeron
South Carolina – Shane Beamer
TUESDAY, July 20
Georgia – Kirby Smart
Kentucky – Mark Stoops
Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin
Tennessee – Josh Heupel
WEDNESDAY, July 21
Alabama – Nick Saban
Mississippi State – Mike Leach
Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher
Vanderbilt – Clark Lea
THURSDAY, July 22
Arkansas – Sam Pittman
Auburn – Bryan Harsin
Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz
Specific times, as well as student-athletes attending will be announced at a later date.