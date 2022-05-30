OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four teams selected as regional sites for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format.

All are scheduled from Friday, June 3 through next Monday, June 6. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 17.

Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed, Stanford is No. 2, Oregon State No. 3 and Virginia Tech No. 4.

The SEC is represented by Texas A&M at No. 5, Florida No. 13, Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Auburn is hosting regional play and is ranked No. 14.

2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET Knoxville Regional Statesboro Regional 1. Tennessee (1) 1. Georgia Southern (16) 2. Georgia Tech 2. Notre Dame 3. Campbell 3. Texas Tech 4. Alabama State 4. UNC Greensboro Austin Regional Greenville Regional 1. Texas (9) 1. East Carolina (8) 2. Louisiana Tech 2. Virginia 3. Dallas Baptist 3. Coastal Carolina 4. Air Force 4. Coppin State College Station Regional Louisville Regional 1. Texas A&M (5) 1. Louisville (12) 2, Texas Christian 2. Oregon 3. Louisiana 3. Michigan 4. Oral Roberts 4. Southeast Missouri State Gainesvile Regional Blacksburg Regional 1. Florida (13) 1. Virginia Tech (4) 2. Oklahoma 2. Gonzaga 3. Liberty 3. Columbia 4. Central Michigan 4. Wright State Stanford College Park Regional 1. Stanford (2) 1. Maryland (15) 2. Texas State 2. Wake Forest 3. UC Santa Barbara 3. UConn 4. Binghamton 4. Long Island Chapel Hill Regional Stillwater Regional 1. North Carolina (10) 1. Oklahoma State (7) 2. Georgia 2. Arkansas 3. Virginia Commonwealth 3. Grand Canyon 4. Hofstra 4. Missouri State Coral Gables Regional Hattiesburg Regional 1. Miami (6) 1. Southern Miss (11) 2. Arizona 2. Louisiana State 3. Ole Miss 3. Kennesaw State 4. Canisus 4. Army Auburn Regional Corvallis Regional 1. Auburn (14) 1. Oregon State (3) 2. UCLA 2. Vanderbilt 3. Florida State 3. San Diego 4. Southeast Louisiana 4. New Mexico State

Auburn is scheduled to play against Southeast Louisiana on Friday at 6 p.m.