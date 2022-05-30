OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference each had four teams selected as regional sites for the NCAA baseball tournament.

The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format.

All are scheduled from Friday, June 3 through next Monday, June 6. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals and those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha beginning June 17.

Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed, Stanford is No. 2, Oregon State No. 3 and Virginia Tech No. 4.

The SEC is represented by Texas A&M at No. 5, Florida No. 13, Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Auburn is hosting regional play and is ranked No. 14.

2022 NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET
Knoxville RegionalStatesboro Regional
1. Tennessee (1)1. Georgia Southern (16)
2. Georgia Tech2. Notre Dame
3. Campbell3. Texas Tech
4. Alabama State4. UNC Greensboro
Austin RegionalGreenville Regional
1. Texas (9)1. East Carolina (8)
2. Louisiana Tech2. Virginia
3. Dallas Baptist3. Coastal Carolina
4. Air Force4. Coppin State
College Station RegionalLouisville Regional
1. Texas A&M (5)1. Louisville (12)
2, Texas Christian2. Oregon
3. Louisiana3. Michigan
4. Oral Roberts4. Southeast Missouri State
Gainesvile RegionalBlacksburg Regional
1. Florida (13)1. Virginia Tech (4)
2. Oklahoma2. Gonzaga
3. Liberty3. Columbia
4. Central Michigan4. Wright State
StanfordCollege Park Regional
1. Stanford (2)1. Maryland (15)
2. Texas State2. Wake Forest
3. UC Santa Barbara3. UConn
4. Binghamton4. Long Island
Chapel Hill RegionalStillwater Regional
1. North Carolina (10)1. Oklahoma State (7)
2. Georgia2. Arkansas
3. Virginia Commonwealth3. Grand Canyon
4. Hofstra4. Missouri State
Coral Gables RegionalHattiesburg Regional
1. Miami (6)1. Southern Miss (11)
2. Arizona2. Louisiana State
3. Ole Miss3. Kennesaw State
4. Canisus4. Army
Auburn RegionalCorvallis Regional
1. Auburn (14)1. Oregon State (3)
2. UCLA2. Vanderbilt
3. Florida State3. San Diego
4. Southeast Louisiana4. New Mexico State

Auburn is scheduled to play against Southeast Louisiana on Friday at 6 p.m.