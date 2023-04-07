SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Scottsboro senior guard Tyson Sexton put pen to paper on Friday morning, signing to play basketball at Montevallo.

Sexton guided the Wildcats to their third straight area championship and second straight regional title, earning Northeast Regional MVP.

As he’s excited to take the next step in his career, Sexton said he’s grateful for his teammates and all of the people who helped him along the way.

“I’m glad that I can play at the next level but my friends and my teammates and stuff, it was nothing but a blessing to be able to play with them and be able to go on this ride with them and everybody loves to joke around with me. It means a lot to see everybody here and it makes me happy so I’m glad I have support and I’m glad people have my back,” Sexton said.

