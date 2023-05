SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Scottsboro’s Summer Miller put pen to paper, signing her letter of intent to play tennis at Huntington College.

Miller helped make history with the Wildcats, earning their first-ever state tournament berth in 2022.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.