BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The Scottsboro boys won its fourth Class 4A/5A state indoor track title in the last five years this weekend while the Lawrence County girls won its first.
As for the Scottsboro individuals, Maddox Hamm won the pole vault, becoming the first athlete to clear 17 feet in indoor state meet history. Evan Hill set a new state record in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:21.47, while also winning the 3200-meter.
The Lawrence County girls won the 4×800 relay plus freshman Katie Mae Coan won the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
Quite a few other athletes from the Tennessee Valley took home individual state titles as well:
Lexi Foshee, Westminster Christian: 400-meter dash
Arab: girls 4×400-meter relay
Libby Chance, Arab: pole vault
Bobby Gray, Sparkman: shot put
Adam Taylor, Priceville: 800-meter run
Gabe Norton, Arab: long jump and triple jump
Royce Baucom, Guntersville: shot put
Jayshon Ridgle, Athens: 60-meter hurdles
Layla Hanvy, Decatur Heritage: high jump
Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: triple jump