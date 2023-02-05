BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – The Scottsboro boys won its fourth Class 4A/5A state indoor track title in the last five years this weekend while the Lawrence County girls won its first.

As for the Scottsboro individuals, Maddox Hamm won the pole vault, becoming the first athlete to clear 17 feet in indoor state meet history. Evan Hill set a new state record in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:21.47, while also winning the 3200-meter.

The Lawrence County girls won the 4×800 relay plus freshman Katie Mae Coan won the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.

Quite a few other athletes from the Tennessee Valley took home individual state titles as well:

Lexi Foshee, Westminster Christian: 400-meter dash

Arab: girls 4×400-meter relay

Libby Chance, Arab: pole vault

Bobby Gray, Sparkman: shot put

Adam Taylor, Priceville: 800-meter run

Gabe Norton, Arab: long jump and triple jump

Royce Baucom, Guntersville: shot put

Jayshon Ridgle, Athens: 60-meter hurdles

Layla Hanvy, Decatur Heritage: high jump

Genie McGhee, Decatur Heritage: triple jump