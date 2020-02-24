Scott Cochran expected to leave Alabama for Georgia

Scott Cochran, arguably the most important part of Alabama football beyond Nick Saban, will leave to work for one of Nick Saban’s proteges.

Barring an unforeseen development, Cochran will join Kirby Smart’s staff at Georgia as special teams coordinator, multiple sources told our news partners AL.com.

Smart, a close friend of Cochran, had previously tried to hire Cochran when he first became the head coach at Georgia in December 2015.

Cochran has been Alabama’s strength and conditioning coach since 2007 and has told people close to him he has interest in becoming a head coach one day, AL.com reported.