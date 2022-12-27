HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple local high school basketball holiday tournaments tipped off on Tuesday, including the 40th annual Huntsville City Classic at Huntsville High School.
Here are the results from day one:
Austin 65, Jacksonville 63 (2OT)
Huntsville 76, Madison Academy 35
Hazel Green 52, Baker 70
Mae Jemison 52, Haleyville 66
Columbia 57, Westminster Christian 65
Buckhorn 40, Sparkman 45
Lee 44, Oxford 53
Bob Jones 44, Mountain Brook 42.
Here’s the schedule for day two in the main gym:
9:00 a.m. Bake vs. Haleyville
10:30 a.m. Austin vs. Huntsville
12:00 p.m. Westminster Christian vs. Sparkman
1:30 p.m. Oxford vs. Bob Jones
Here are the scores for day one of the BallN Prep National Showcase at Hazel Green High School:
East Limestone 59, Mae Jemison 36
Lee 59, Huntsville 52
Midfield 54, Sumter Central 58
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 58, Oxford 44
Paul Bryant 19, Bob Jones 78
Hoover 78, Minor 31
Lee County (GA) 17, Hazel Green 66
To view the day two schedule, head to the Hazel Green Twitter page.
In the Randolph Holiday Classic at Madison County High School, the Randolph boys got the 57-21 win over Lindsay Lane, while the Randolph girls got the 44-31 win over North Jackson.
In the boys winners bracket: Tanner will play Douglas at 4:30 p.m. while Randolph will play Boaz at 7:30 p.m. For the girls winners bracket: Randolph will take on Holly Pond at 3:00 p.m. while Arab will face Sylvania at 6:00 p.m.