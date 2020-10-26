Scoop and score from Florence earns top play for week nine

Here’s a look at our top five plays for week nine.

Play number five comes from our game of the week, Falkville vs. North Sand Mountain

Bison is in the redzone looking to extend their lead. Lake Bell launches one deep to the back of the endzone, but Caden Burnett is there for the pick. What a grab! He looks over at the camera and goes, “Hey! Look what I got!”

Not to mention that was Burnett’s second interception of the first half.

Play four also comes from out game of the week. This time from the Bison.

Lake Bell connects with Derek Bearden on the far sideline, but he’s not gonna settle for that! Arm tackles aren’t gonna bring him down. He breaks past the first defender– cold shoulders the second — he cannot be stopped! Bearden takes it all the way to the house for a North Sand Mountain score.

Play three – Ardmore takes on Mae Jemison.

First quarter Ardmore with the ball. Marcus Ayala pitches it off to Christopher Allen. Takes the toss right, but he’s gonna throw, connecting with Cason Hodges downfield for the score.

PJ Wright and his coaching staff with the trickery and it pays off. We’re guessing they’ve practiced that one before.

Play two – East Limestone vs. Sylvania.

The Rams with a little trick of their own.

Brody Smith slings it to Sawyer Hughes. Hughes launches a bomb downfield to Braiden Thomas who takes it to the endzone and puts six on the board for the Rams.

Play one – Grissom vs. Florence.

Tigers on for the field goal, but Jahlil Hurley gets his hands on the football. Scooped up by Makahi Russell and he could go all the way with Hurley right beside him the whole way to the endzone.