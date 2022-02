BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) – On Friday the Southeastern Conference announced the appearance schedule for SEC Media Days set to take place July 18-21 in Atlanta.

Here is the day by day breakdown:

Monday, July 18:

LSU – Brian Kelly

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19:

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20:

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21:

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

The time each school appears will be released at a later date.