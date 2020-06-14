Schauffele takes the lead, breaking six-way tie at Charles Schwab Challenge

(WHNT) – The third round of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge took place in Fort Worth Texas Saturday.

This was the first PGA Tour championship since the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the beginning of March.

Xander Schauffele broke out of the six-way tie with a birdie at the last hole to take the lead.

Just a stroke behind him are five other competitors still locked in a tie including Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Gary Woodland, and more.

You can catch the final round of competition live starting at 4:00 p.m. on WHNT News 19.