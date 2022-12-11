HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City Trash Pandas will be saying ‘halo’ to a new blue jersey and cap for the 2023 season.

The Trash Pandas says the new blue-colored uniform is a tribute to its home, the Rocket City, the color of Earth’s atmosphere, and its major league affiliate Los Angeles Angels.

“I’m a big fan of these,” said 2022 Trash Pandas pitcher Kolton Ingram, one of the players who got the chance to model the uniform. “With the Rocket City on the front, it gives a different perspective to the all-white uniform, and it gives us something else to stand out. It really matches well with the blue stripe on the pants and the blue belt we already wear.”

(Photo: Rocket City Trash Pandas)

Sonny DiChiara and Kolton Ingram in the new uniform (Photo: Rocket City Trash Pandas)

Sonny DiChiara in the new uniform (Photo: Rocket City Trash Pandas)

Kolton Ingram in the new uniform (Photo: Rocket City Trash Pandas)

The hat has the Trash Pandas’ alternate Rocket City logo, with the ‘R’ shaped like a rocket and the ‘C’ which represents a halo.

The team says the light blue color pays tribute to the thin blue layer that surrounds the Earth from an astronaut’s perspective in space. Finally, a patch on the sleeve honors the Trash Pandas’ MLB affiliate, the Angels, using the red halo ‘A’ logo.

“It’s a different type of jersey. This gives us something else to stand out,” said first baseman Sonny DiChiara, seen above modeling the uniforms with Ingram. “It’s cool to see them on the field and how it matches with the whole entire uniform.”

The new uniform will be worn for every Friday home game in 2023.