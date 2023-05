BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The Sardis baseball team took care of business at home on Friday, sweeping Boaz to advance to the Class 5A state championship series.

The Lions took game one 4-2 and held on in game two 7-5 to advance to next week’s championship series in Oxford.

In Class 3A, Phil Campbell’s season came to a close Friday night in the semifinals as Gordo swept the doubleheader with 10-4 and 11-1 wins.