ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you were planning on heading out to the Sand Mountain Amphitheater Wednesday to watch the in-state college softball game, organizers have decided to postpone the event.

The University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks were scheduled to play at the amphitheater Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. But, due to the potential for severe weather moving into the Tennessee Valley, they decided to postpone.

Alabama Softball tweeted a statement on Wednesday morning, “Today’s inaugural Sand Mountain Showdown game between Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama has been postponed. This is in an abundance of caution due to the approaching inclement weather affecting post-game travel for both teams and guests.”

The game was rescheduled for Wednesday, April 6 at 6 p.m., according to the statement.

Guests will be able to use the same ticket from today’s game for entry on the new date.