ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County Tourism and Sports will host the University of Alabama at Huntsville’s Charger Chillout this weekend at Albertville’s Sand Mountain Park.

The softball tournament, which runs from February 11-13, brings together 15 teams from multiple states to play in round robin format.

This year’s participating teams stem from Alabama all the way to Indiana, including UAH, Miles College, Carson Newman University, Christian Brothers University, Delta State, Young Harris College, Lincoln Memorial University, University of Indianapolis, Kentucky Wesleyan University, Mississippi College, Shorter University, University of Southern Indiana, Spring Hill College, Trevecca Nazarene University, Tuskegee University, and the University of West Alabama.

“On behalf of everyone involved with UAH softball, we are thrilled about bringing the Charger Chillout to the Sand Mountain Park and to Marshall County,” said Les Stuedeman, UAH’s head softball coach. “The quality of the facilities and the people who run it are unmatched in the Southeast.”

“We are so appreciative to Marshall County Tourism and Sports for their hard work to deliver a first-class tournament experience for all the teams,” Stuedeman continued. “We look forward to three awesome days of excellent NCAA Division II softball at this beautiful venue!”

The event is open to the public for $10 per person. Games begin at 12 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. on Sunday.